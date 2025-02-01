Film Director Shafi Dies After Serious Hospitalization, Cause of Death Released

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Shafi, best known for creating cinematic classics such as Kalyanaraman and Pulival Kalyanam, has sadly passed away. The director died early Sunday morning, January 26th, according to India Today.

After suffering a stroke on January 16, he was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kochi, India. Despite the medical team’s efforts to stabilize his condition, Shafi tragically passed away at 12:25 am. Shafi was only 56.

Popular Indian actor, playback singer, and Shafi collaborator Vikram paid tribute to the beloved director in a post on X.

“Today, I lost a dear friend, and the world lost an incredible storyteller,” he wrote. “He was one of the most fun-loving & sensitive souls I’ve ever known, someone who could see the beauty in life’s simplest moments. He may no longer walk among us, but he will always live in the laughter, the emotions, and the memories he gave us. Rest in peace, my friend. You will always be missed, but never forgotten.”

Born as M.H. Rasheed, Shafi adopted his now-iconic name as he carved out a successful career in the Malayalam film industry. He is the younger brother of Rafi, a renowned screenwriter, and one-half of the acclaimed Rafi-Mecartin duo. Additionally, Shafi is the nephew of the late Siddique, a legendary filmmaker.

Shafi Paid His Dues in the Film Industry Before His Directorial Debut in 2001

Shafi started his Malayalam cinema career in 1995 as an assistant director before making his directorial debut in 2001 with One Man Show. Over two decades, he became known for directing several hit comedies, earning a reputation as a talented storyteller.

In addition to his Malayalam hits, Shafi directed the Tamil film Majaa (2005), starring Vikram, Pasupathy, and Asin. The film was an official remake of his Malayalam success Thommanum Makkalum. His final directorial effort was the 2022 movie Aanandam Paramanandam, per IMDb.

Shafi is survived by his wife, Shameela, and their daughters, Aleema and Salma.