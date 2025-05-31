FBI To Release Jeffrey Epstein Video Proving He Died By Suicide: ‘Clear As Day’

In a recent interview, FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino revealed that there is video footage that proves that Jeffrey Epstein, the notorious child sex offender and accused of sex trafficking, died by suicide.

Videos by Suggest

During a Fox & Friends interview, Bongino talked, among many other things, about the controversial death of Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his prison cell while awaiting his sex trafficking trial. The FBI Deputy Director said that there was “nobody there” alongside Epstein in his cell.

“I say to people, if you have a tip, let us know,” Bongino said, as reported by the Daily Mail. “But there’s no DNA, there’s no audio, there’s no fingerprints, there’s no suspects, there’s no accomplices, there’s no tips. There is nothing. If you have it, I’m happy to see it.”

“I just want to be crystal clear on this,” Bongino added. “I am not asking anyone to believe me. I’m telling you what’s there and what isn’t.”

Bongino’s words are not to be taken for granted. According to him, there is video evidence that is as “clear as day,” proving that “he’s [Epstein] the only person in there and the only person coming out.”

“You can see it,” later clarifying, however, that the “actual act,” that is, the suicide, is not shown in the footage. However, Bongino and the FBI are currently cleaning up the footage for it to be released.

“When you look at the video, and we will release it, that’s what’s taken a while on this. We are working on cleaning it up to make sure you have an enhanced [view],” Bongino added. “We’re going to give the original, so you don’t think there were any shenanigans. You’re going to see there’s no one there but him.”

Epstein’s Death By Suicide

These words delivered by Dan Bongino seem to contradict past statements made by him. As per the Daily Mail, he has been skeptical about Jeffrey Epstein’s death being ruled a suicide.

“You do not know all the details of this thing, I promise,” Bongino said at the time.

However, just recently, FBI Director Kash Patel dismissed any conspiracy theories around Jeffrey Epstein and his death by suicide.

“As someone who has worked as a public defender, as a prosecutor, who’s been in that prison system, who has been at the Metropolitan Detention Center, who’s been in segregated housing, you know a suicide when you see one,” Patel said.

Back in 2008, Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting prostitution and soliciting prostitution from someone under the age of 18. According to The Associated Press, he was released from jail 13 months later, in July 2009.

Ten years later, on July 6, 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges. While awaiting trial, Epstein died by suicide in his cell on August 10, 2019.

On June 28, 2022, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of child sex trafficking, among other offenses.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or are experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988. You can also visit 988lifeline.org.