‘FBI’ and ‘Daredevil’ Actor Devin Harjes Dead at 41

Devin Harjes, who previously appeared on hit TV shows such as FBI, Daredevil, and Boardwalk Empire, has passed away. He was 41 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harjes died on May 27 at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York City. He was seeking medical care for an illness just months after he was diagnosed with cancer.

His additional acting credits include Elementary, Blue Bloods, Orange Is the New Black, Boyz of Summer, and When the Shadow Falls.

According to his obituary, Devin is survived by his parents, Randy and Rosanne Harjes, as well as his sister and her husband, his nephews, and niece. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Gotham actress Shiva Shobitha, and his beloved cat, Maude.

Devin Harjes’ Love For Animals Led to a Life in the Performing Arts

Meanwhile, Devin Harjes’ family shared more details about the actor in his obituary. The actor’s love for animals at a young age led him to pursue a career in the performing arts.

“Devin was raised just outside the city in the heart of West Texas,” the actor’s obituary reads. “His life began with the rhythm of hooves and the open plains—just three days after he was born, his father carried him and his sister on horseback. That early bond with animals and the rodeo spirit stayed with him and later became the unlikely but perfect foundation for a life in the performing arts.”

The actor’s family further shared he studied acting in college and launched his career in the Dallas–Fort Worth theatre scene. He earned praise for standout roles, including his portrayal of Billy Bibbit in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.

“Inspired and encouraged by this success, Devin made the bold move to New York City, where he pursued his passion with grit and dedication,” the obituary continued. “In New York, Devin immersed himself in the craft of acting, performing in off-Broadway productions and student films.”

Harjes went on to make his television debut as Jack Dempsey in Boardwalk Empire.

“Outside of acting, Devin was a dedicated student of martial arts and a regular at the gym,” the obit revealed. “He often joked it was safer than getting kicked in the face by a horse.”

