Father Killed Autistic Son, Daughter, And Dog In Murder-Suicide Two Years After Family Suffered Similar Tragedy

An Oklahoma family appears to have suffered its second murder-suicide in just two years. Rodney Shippy, 58, is believed to have killed his 10-year-old autistic son, 20-year-old daughter, and a dog before taking his own life. Back in 2023, Shippy’s father-in-law killed his wife before dying by suicide, months after Shippy’s wife took her own life.

According to the Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD), officers arrived at the Shippy family residence on West Roanoke Street at around 4 p.m. as part of a missing person investigation.

Upon entering the residence, officers found Rodney Shippy’s body with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. A juvenile male, 10-year-old Logan Shippy, Rodney’s son, and a dog were also found dead.

BAPD officers eventually found the body of what they believe is Alyssa Shippy, 20, who was reported missing. She was not initially found due to the condition of the house.

Alyssa Gone Missing

As reported by the Broken Arrow Sentinel, Alyssa’s family members hadn’t heard from her since November 2024. In an interview with Fox 23, Patti Williams, a Shippy family relative, detailed how the family became concerned over Alyssa’s safety.

“She moved out around the end of the year last year,” Williams told the outlet. “Whenever she moved out, she kind of vanished. She completely just took me off Facebook, she wasn’t responding and I tried to contact her and you know just kept going to voicemail.”

According to Williams, a video posted by Logan showed the house in deplorable conditions. Williams then started receiving strange and disturbing stories about Alyssa’s death, with some saying that she had died from cancer or that she had suffered a fatal car accident.

When confronting Rodney Shippy, Williams said he avoided answering whether Alyssa was ok or not. She then told the outlet that Rodney had been collecting money from the neighbors by telling them that Alyssa had cancer.

Murder-Suicide

According to the Broken Arrow Sentinel, back on August 17, 2022, Rodney’s wife, Lisa Shippy, died by suicide at the Shippy residence. This was only the first tragedy that struck the Shippy family.

Five months later, in January 2024, Kenny Carpenter, 66, killed his wife, Diane Carpenter, 56, Lisa’s mother, by stabbing her to death. After a standoff with police that lasted for four hours, Kenny Carpenter took his own life.

A motive for Rodney’s tragic believed double murder-suicide is yet to be determined. However, records obtained by PEOPLE shed some light on the dark incident.

Reportedly, the U.S. Bank National Association had filed a foreclosure notice on Rodney’s house back in January. He had $135,000 in unpaid principal in Tulsa County District Court. Rodney Shippy had until June to file an answer to a court notice.

A GoFundMe has been set up by the Shippy family to raise funds for Alyssa’s and Logan’s funeral expenses. The medical examiner has yet to identify the body of the woman inside the Shippy residence. However, the GoFundMe appears to confirm that Alyssa died alongside her brother, Logan.