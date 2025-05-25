Fatal Shooting At Florida Checkers Allegedly Started Over ‘Extra Mayo’ Dispute

A Florida Checkers employee, Elijah Travis Mackey, 23, is facing a murder charge after allegedly fatally shooting a customer. Reportedly, the alleged shooting took place moments after a verbal dispute broke out between the two men, prompted over “extra mayo.”

According to WESH, citing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO), the incident took place on Wednesday, May 21. Deputies responded to a shooting at around 7:00 p.m., which had taken place at a Checkers on W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies found Mackey, the alleged shooter, and the victim, Wesley Robertson. As reported by Fox 35, the shooting had taken place after Robertson complained about a missing pack of mayonnaise. Court documents allege that Mackey climbed out of a drive-thru window and walked toward Robertson.

A heated argument ensued, with Robertson allegedly making a derogatory comment directed at Mackey. There, as per the OCSO, Mackey allegedly pulled out a “small handgun” and fired at Robertson’s chest.

First responders transported Robertson to Osceola Regional Medical Center. There, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. Authorities arrested Elijah Travis Mackey and charged him with first-degree premeditated murder with a firearm, as per WESH. He is currently being held at the Osceola County Jail.

Reactions

Many witnesses recalled how the incident unfolded. Witness Michael Becraft, who was at a nearby hotel with a friend, heard the sirens following the shooting.

“We didn’t hear no gunshots, but we heard a helicopter clearly, and so we kept, you know, we started following the police,” Becraft told Fox 35.

To Becraft, this incident is a symptom of a much worrying gun violence trend in the area.

“It’s getting crazy nowadays with the kids and the guns,” he added. “If they’re not calling 911, they’re pulling out a gun. That’s how it is now.”

This is a sentiment shared by neighbor and business owner Ray Blake. He told WESH that the incident makes him feel “insecure.”

“It’s like is this going to happen at my hotel. Who knows,” Blake said.

Following the incident, a Checkers spokesperson, Kim Francis, shared a statement with media outlets.

“We are shocked and saddened by the incident that occurred last night at our restaurant in Kissimmee, Florida,” Francis said. “The actions of this one employee do not reflect the values of the thousands of our hardworking employees across the country. We are working closely with the police in their investigation, and we are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”