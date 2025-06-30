fast-food-chain-to-open-new-locations-inside-walmart-stores.

Weiner lovers have a reason to celebrate. Hot dog franchise Wienerschnitzel plans to expand into Walmart stores.

Six new restaurants will open in Walmart stores by autumn 2025, according to Verdict Food Service. The locations are Alamogordo, New Mexico; Bakersfield, California; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Puyallup, Washington; Reno, Nevada; and Tempe, Arizona.

Local franchisees will run the outlets, highlighting the brand’s strategy of partnering with strong businesses to support its growth.

Wienerschnitzel’s Top Dog Gushes Over Walmart Expansion

Wienerschnitzel is expanding in Walmart stores with Shak Turner as the new director of franchise expansion. Since joining in March 2025, Turner has been focused on growing the brand in non-traditional locations and attracting top franchise candidates.

Turner believes slinging Wienerschnitzel’s dogs into Walmart will get more eyes on the brand.

“Wienerschnitzel has spent decades building a strong reputation, especially on the West Coast,” Turner said, per Verdict Food Service.”This expansion into Walmart stores signifies a new era of growth for the brand.”

Wienerschnitzel is set to open six new restaurants inside Walmart locations by this autumn. (Photo by Diana Haronis/Getty Images)

“It’s clear Wienerschnitzel’s unique concept fills a specific void for multi-brand franchisees looking to grow their portfolios, which is one of the elements that attracted me to the brand initially,” Turner added. “I’m thrilled to join this amazing team and play a part in spearheading initiatives and new partnerships, which will no doubt catapult the brand to new markets.”

However, it seems setting up shop in Walmart is just part of a larger effort to place Wienerschnitzel’s weiners in front of consumers. The franchise is also looking to expand into busy locations like airports, military bases, theme parks, food courts, and convenience stores.

Weiner Lovers Can Expect the Full Wienerschnitzel Menu at Walmart Locations

Meanwhile, customers at the new Wienerschnitzel locations in Walmart can enjoy the full menu. That includes the Chili Cheese Dog and Tastee Freez desserts.

Wienerschnitzel operates 340 franchised locations across 13 states, with an additional 50 units actively in development..

The fast-food hot dog chain partnered with Presto Phoenix in March 2025 to add voice AI ordering to its drive-throughs.