Fans React to ‘Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist Divorce Announcement

Earlier today on Good Morning America, Golden Bachelor’s Gerry Turner revealed that he and Theresa Nist are getting a divorce — and fans are not holding back.

“Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation — our living situation — and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s time for us to dissolve our marriage,” he said.

Additionally, he stated, it’s “the best for the happiness of each of us to live apart.” This is especially so they can live near their families. This news comes just three months after they tied the knot earlier this year.

Many fans suspected the couple was on thin ice, as they’ve continued to live apart despite their marriage. A source close to the couple revealed they were doing long-distance as Theresa focused on her career. However, insiders claimed they committed to making it work.

However, it seems the distance is exactly what drove the two apart.

Bachelor Nation Fans React to Gerry and Theresa’s Divorce

Bachelor Nation has witnessed many relationships fall apart post-finale. However, many feel shocked by the Golden Bachelor couple’s sad fate.

“Golden Bachelor gave us an engagement, marriage, separation and divorce in the same year. #GoldenBachelor,” one person stated on X (formerly Twitter.)

“Turns out the Golden Bachelor is just like the rest of the series. If you don’t want to move don’t go on the show. #goldenbachelor,” another user wrote.

Though the couple recently made an appearance at a Disney+ party together — looking happily in love, mind you — it seems they just couldn’t make their living arrangements work.

“Whenever I hear that a couple gets divorced within 1 year (let alone 3 months….) I wonder if they KNEW they shouldn’t have walked down that aisle in the first place…” a fan said on X.

“They had to know….like the logistics of living arrangements should have been worked out. Y’all just was caught in the tv stuff….SMH and a waste of time for everyone,” another user replied.

Another confusing anecdote is that the couple seemed to be on the same page regarding living arrangements. In fact, just in December, Gerry mentioned that — after discussions with Theresa — “the issue of compromising on where to live and how to reconcile families and all of that is … no longer an issue.”