Bill Cosby’s Health Is Deteriorating, Attorney Claims

Disgraced ’80s TV legend Bill Cosby is struggling as his health is deteriorating, his attorney has claimed.

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, lawyer Jennifer Bonjean stated Cosby, 89, was unable to attend his June 23 and 24 court deposition due to his “disabilities, age-related health issues, and related logistical challenges that could not be avoided.”

Bonjean also noted Cosby is “legally blind and suffers from a variety of health issues, including significant mobility limitations.” His health struggles now make it difficult for him to appear for in-person court hearings.

The former actor/comedian’s attorney further noted that he “must be accompanied by a male assistant at all times to ensure his safety and to help with basic needs like using the restroom.”

The deposition was canceled because Cosby’s support was “not available on the scheduled days.”

Cosby Was Previously Denied New Trial In Assault Case

Cosby’s health woes occurred just weeks after he was denied a new trial in the assault case.

Court documents revealed that he and his legal team had filed a motion requesting a new trial after a jury ordered him to pay his accuser, Donna Motsinger, $60 million in total damages.

However, a judge denied the motion, stating that Cosby failed to show there was evidence proving that he was prevented from having a fair trial. He also didn’t prove that the $60 million was excessive, which his legal team has claimed.

The disgraced comedian also failed to convince the judge that there wasn’t enough evidence to justify the verdict or that it was against the law.

In total, the jury awarded Motsinger $17.5 million for past mental suffering and $1.75 million in future suffering. The judge also awarded her $40 millioin in punitive damages.

However, Cosby and lawyers argued that the punitive damages represent a third of his current net worth. They believe it serves no deterrence purposes, as he is a now an 89-year-old man with “no sight who lives an isolated life.”

Motsinger previously accused Cosby of giving her medication she thought was aspirin. However, she blacked out after taking the pill, waking up the next day in her bed. She only had her undergarments on.

Cosby admitted that he received recreational prescriptions of Quaaludes from a gynecologist whom he met at a poker game. He said he planned to use the pills on women in hopes they would have sexual encounters with him.