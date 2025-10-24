Famous Rapper in Trouble With the Law (Again)

Memphis rapper Finesse2Tymes was arrested in Texas on drug possession charges.

According to jail records obtained by TMZ, the 33-year-old (real name Ricky Leshay Hampton) was arrested on Monday on eight charges.

The charges include marijuana possession, evidence tampering with intent to impair, and possession of controlled substances. Authorities have not disclosed details about the events leading to his arrest.

Meanwhile, the rapper looks nonplussed in his mugshot from the Harrison County Jail.

Finesse2Tymes was released from the Harrison County Jail in Texas on Tuesday, according to local outlet Fox13. The next day, he addressed the situation on Instagram.

“See the difference between me and most is I don’t care about showing my growth,” the “Back End” rapper wrote. “I ain’t running from my flaws, I ain’t hiding behind no PR, I ain’t hiding behind no money, I ain’t doin’ what no label tell me to don’t. I show that I don’t like you n—s, I don’t sugar coat and shake hands when I see ya, and I ain’t fakin’. Thismy real life, and yeah, ima shake back, I always do.”

He continued by reflecting on his upbringing and determination to overcome challenges. “God never put me through more than I can handle. But while y’all posting my downfall, post what’s gone bring me up too. I ain’t just a f—k up, I got talent, and it ain’t my fault that I gotta catch on to life late. I ain’t have a mama, daddy, to hold my hand—they was fups too—but at least I know what loyalty is.”

Rapper Finesse2Tymes’ Rocky Year with the Law

Of course, it’s been a rough year for the rapper. In May, Finesse2tymes was taken into federal custody. Prosecutors stated that his arrest in Texas for making terroristic threats violated the terms of his supervised release.

Legal documents indicated prosecutors claimed Finesse2tymes violated his supervised release three times. He allegedly tested positive for marijuana in two failed drug tests in 2022 and 2024.

Finesse2tymes’s third violation of his supervised release occurred when he made terroristic threats in Texas in February.