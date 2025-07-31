Famous Country Singer Jumps off Stage During Concert, Clashes With Nickelback Crew Member

A fan favorite country singer nearly turned his concert into a honky tonk beat down by leaping off the stage and hassling a Nickelback crew member.

According to a fan video shared on TikTok, country artist Gavin Adcock appeared to call out Nickelback’s sound guy for confronting his own sound team during Adcock’s set on Saturday, July 26, at Rock the Country weekend in Anderson, South Carolina.

“Hey, let me tell you something real quick,” Adcock said, weaving through the crowd like a man on a mission toward the sound guy. “Hey buddy, you’re gonna lose your god**mn job you stupid a** bum, you better f**k off back there.”

When Adcock returned to the stage, he let fans in on what set off the heated moment.

“That was my daddy right there, and that f**king stupid f**ker in the backwards hat right there was giving him a hard time, so f**k you, f**ker,” the “Sweetheart” singer said. “[When] I get done with this set I’m gonna come out there and give you a piece of my mind, you piece of s**t.”

And with that, Adcock carried on singing, unfazed. Meanwhile, fan-shot video captured the alleged sound guy getting the ultimate encore: a pair of handcuffs and a police escort.

In a lineup that could double as a playlist for questionable life choices, Nickelback and Kid Rock took center stage as headliners for the Anderson event.

Country Singer Attempts to Explain Why He Hassled a Nickelback Crew Member in the Middle of a Concert

The country singer also took to TikTok to explain in greater detail why he nearly threw down with the Nickelback crew member.

“On this week’s episode of dips**t of the week is Nickelback’s sound guy,” a dishelved Adcock blurted in his own TikTok video. “My family had been standing there for 17 songs. I watched them the whole show, not causing any problems.”

“You come up and get in my family’s face, trying to get my dad kicked out? And you know what? I got you kicked out,” he added. “The police drug you out on top of your head, you bum. Congratulations, dude. Nickelback’s sound guy’s a real winner.”

Of course, Adcock’s legion of fans flooded the comments section of his TikTok video to show their support.

“Witnessed it in person, Gavin has all my respect after watching him stand up for his family, god bless him,” one fan wrote.

However, some onlookers weren’t having it, pushing back at the “Old Farm Drive” singer.

“Boy, your family was acting backwards and putting beverages on a soundboard. You, as a musician, should know the level of disrespect that was shown. Typical entitled reaction to skip your offense and act offended that somebody would dare call you out. That’s why nobody ever heard of you before today,” the blunt TikTok user wrote.

“‘To the tune of ‘Photograph’ – ‘Who is that talkin’ smack? It’s just the sound guy for Nickelback. Causin’ problems is what he said. Cops had to drag him out on his head.'” another TikTok user joked.

“Just put the fries in the bag,” a third fan quipped.

Meanwhile, Nickelback has yet to weigh in on the country singer’s actions. As Canadian pop-rockers, they’ll probably let it slide… for now.