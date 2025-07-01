Family Of Idaho Sniping Suspect Wess Roley Break Their Silence

The Idaho sniper who reportedly lured first responders with a wildfire was identified as Wess Roley. Following the shooting that killed two firefighters and injured a third, Roley’s family has broken their silence.

The family shared a statement with the New York Post, via an attorney named Justin Whittenton. They addressed the violent attack reportedly carried out by Roley at Canfield Mountain in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

“At this time, we, the family of Wess Roley would like to offer our most heartfelt condolences to the families of those whose lives were taken and to the community of Coeur d’Alene at large,” the family said.

“There are no words that can suffice for this tragedy and the infinite losses suffered by those affected by this shooting. We do not understand why this happened or how this came about.”

The family explained that they intend to fully cooperate with authorities. At the same time, they will “deal with the grief of this heinous tragedy in our own family.”

“Our hearts and spirits are broken for the lost and hurting, and for our own loss as well,” the family added.

Fatal Idaho Shooting

According to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Sunday, June 29. After responding to a wildfire report at Canfield Mountain, a gunman, reportedly Wess Roley, fired at first responders at around 2 p.m.

Two firefighters were killed and a third one was injured. Days after the incident, the fatal victims were identified as Coeur d’Alene Fire Department Battalion Chief John Morrison, Jr., 52, and Kootenai County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, 42. Coeur d’Alene Fire Engineer Dave Tysdal, 47, remains hospitalized.

Hours after the shooting occurred, and following a massive law enforcement response, Wess Roley was found dead. A firearm was found beside him. It is unknown whether he was struck by law enforcement or if the fatal injury was self-inflicted.

As per the New York Post, citing officials, the wildfire continues to burn over 26 acres.

Before the fatal shooting, Wess Roley reportedly posted a picture of himself camouflaged on Instagram. He added Bjork’s song, whose lyrics read, “I’m going hunting.”