‘Family Matters’ Star Arrested, Remains Behind Bars

Family Matters actor Darius McCrary is in trouble again. McCrary was arrested last month for not paying child support payments. The cops took him in on November 27 for owing $52,788.04 — that number has been growing since March of 2019.

McCrary, 47, has three kids, two girls, and a boy. He’s pled guilty to the charges but remains behind bars — his bond is set at $13,197.01.

‘Family Matters’ Star Darius McCrary Arrested

A month before the child support arrest, McCrary was arrested in Redondo Beach, California — on October 25th — according to Page Six. The police there say it was because of an out-of-state warrant from Michigan. It’s unknown if it’s connected to his recent arrest.

This isn’t the first time McCrary has been in trouble. Back in 2015, he got arrested for not paying child support. Two years later, he told a judge he wasn’t making money — claiming he only earned $500 that year and owed the IRS $90,000. He said he was trying to fix things by taking a $125-a-day acting job for a week.

Then, less than a year later, he was accused of hurting his 2-year-old daughter. He denied it, saying his ex-wife made up the story. They were married for three years and she filed for divorce in 2017.