family-dollar-and-dollar-general-stores-fined-for-overcharging

Dollar General and Family Dollar are among 11 stores in North Carolina recently fined for price scanning errors.

Videos by Suggest

The Dollar General at 1745 Southport-Supply Road in Bolivia was fined $3,945 by the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division (NCDA&CS) after failing inspections in April and May with a 9.67% error rate.

The NCDA&CS April inspection revealed a 10% error rate, with five overcharges in a 50-item lot, and in May, 29 overcharges were recorded in a 300-item lot.

If a store’s error rate exceeds 2%, the NCDA&CS conducts a more thorough follow-up inspection at a later date to ensure compliance.

“Even the smallest price discrepancies can have significant impacts on family budgets,” Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler explained. “When these errors occur, it erodes consumer trust. Our inspectors continue to work hard to ensure transparency, accountability, and fairness in the marketplace.”

The NCDA&CS conducts unannounced inspections to ensure price-scanner systems are accurate. If a store’s overcharge error rate exceeds 2%, inspectors notify the manager and schedule a follow-up inspection. Undercharges are reported but don’t count against the store.

Stores that fail a follow-up inspection will face penalties and be reinspected every 60 days until their error rate is 2% or less. Additional penalties apply if they fail again.

Ten other stores were fined for overcharging customers after failing multiple inspections.

Circle K in Kernersville paid over $4,800 in penalties due to error rates of 5% across several inspections, while the Circle K in Charlotte was fined $1,005 after two inspections revealed error rates of 13% and 10%. Dollar General in Brevard failed four inspections, accumulating fines of $7,275 for error rates ranging from 6.33% to 9.33%.

Several Family Dollar Locations Were Also Penalized

Meanwhile, several Family Dollar locations were also penalized. In Indian Trail, the store paid $15,000 after consistent inspection failures since March 2023. The Burlington location paid $3,700 for a 4.33% error rate, while the Charlotte store on Central Ave. was fined $4,920 for an error rate of 6%. The Gastonia location paid $1,535 after an inspection revealed a 3.67% error rate. In Rural Hall, Family Dollar paid $1,305 for error rates of 8% and 3.33% across two inspections. The Beatties Ford Road store in Charlotte was fined $2,790 after inspections revealed error rates of 20% and 9%.

Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Lastly, Tractor Supply in Biscoe was fined $585 for error rates of 12% and 4.33% during two inspections.

To report scanner errors, call the Standards Division at 984-236-4750.