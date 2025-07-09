Famed Olympian Spotted With New Woman Amid Messy Divorce

Famed retired Team U.S.A. Olympian Ryan Lochte was spotted with a new woman just weeks after news broke about his divorce.

Videos by Suggest

While celebrating the Fourth of July in Daytona Beach, Florida, Lochte shared photos of the big event, which featured the mysterious woman, Molly Gillihan. “Daytona Beach weekend!” Lochte wrote. He also tagged some of his relatives. His niece, Isla, was also at the celebration.

Although her Instagram account is private, Gillihan shared one of the photos on her Instagram Story.

The 12-time Olympic medalist’s wife, Kayla Reid, filed for divorce earlier this year after seven years of marriage. She confirmed the news on Instagram last month.

“Earlier this year, I made the hard decision to end my marriage after deep prayer and reflection,” Kayla wrote. “I hold marriage in the highest regard, so this has been one of the most painful, revealing, and challenging seasons of my life. I’ve been hesitant to share until I could do so from a place of healing – not from fresh, open wounds.”

She further shared, “Sometimes we face trials we didn’t choose or see coming. And in those moments, we’re forced to make the hardest decisions to protect our peace, our children, and our future. I’ve come to the understanding that staying isn’t always the most loving decision someone can make. For me, leaving was. act of love – for those around me and for myself.”

Kayla then said that she had chosen to announce the divorce news because “living with transparency and authenticity” had been how she’s grown into the person she is today. “I’ll continue to do so,” she added. “While also protecting the parts of this journey that are private and unfolding in uncharted territory .”

The estranged couple shares three children: Caiden Zane, Liv Rae, and Georgia June.

The Olympian’s Divorce Turns Ugly, As Many Speculate He Was Unfaithful With His New Woman

Just after he shared pictures of himself with his new woman, Lochte spoke out about the speculation that he cheated on his estranged wife.

“Kayla has blocked me on social media,” he told the Daily Mail. She’s the one that wanted this divorce in the first place, and now she’s playing this pity part. I want people to understand that Molly didn’t take me away from my ex-wife. She didn’t take me away from my kids.”

The Olympian went on to reveal that after his divorce from Reid, he moved down the street. He chose the location because he wanted to be a part of his children’s lives.

“There was no infidelity with Molly, like nothing,” he continued. “Molly didn’t do anything wrong. She didn’t pursue me, I pursued her. It was after I got served with the divorce papers. I was out of the house and living by myself. It was all after the fact.”

Lochte then stated that he and Reid haven’t been together for almost two years. “What people don’t really realize is that me and my ex haven’t really been together for a very long time,” he pointed out. “Basically, since my littlest girl was born, which was around two years ago. We had been having complications for a long time, so it was an easy transition for us to divorce and live our own lives.”

The Olympian further shared, “Kayla is the mother of my children. I’ll always love her, but I’m not in love with her. I wish her the best, and I hope she can wish the best for me too. One thing I will not do is leave my kids and I’ll be part of their lives.”