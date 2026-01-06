famed-olympian-gives-up-custody-of-daughter-in-divorce

Famed Ukrainian Olympian Oksana Baiul has been forced to give up custody of her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia, as part of her bitter divorce from Carlo Farina.

According to Us Weekly, the retired competitive ice skater made a custody, support, and property deal with her ex, with whom she was married for 13 years. As part of the deal, Farina was awarded custody of Sophia. He is also allowed to move from Louisiana to Las Vegas with Sophia.

As part of the custody deal, the Olympian will have visits when Sophia agrees. The former athlete is also to enroll in anger management courses and get alcohol and drug tested. This is to ensure she is “remaining sober.”

Meanwhile, the deal also required Farina to list the former couple’s Louisiana home and allow Baiul to live in another residence they own for a period of time. She will also be paid $550,000 from the net proceeds of the property sale. The exes will split the remainder.

Baiul will not be paying child support. Neither she nor Farina will receive spousal support. The deal also gave Baiul all rights to her SAG-AFTRA earnings, which include residuals and royalties from the books she published during her marriage to Farina. She also gets to keep various belongings, including designer handbags, eyewear, and footwear.

The exes have agreed to split an investment account that has $108,000. Farina is to pay Baiul a $100,000 lump sum. He is also to pay her $150,000 over the next five years. She will receive a 2020 Mercedes after she “relocates to Nevada.”

The Olympian’s Ex Filed For Divorce in Mid-2025

Farina reportedly filed for divorce at the end of June 2025. He listed the date of separation as November 22, 2022.

In the divorce documents, Farina asked for sole custody of their daughter, Sophia. He also requested that Baiul have supervised visitation due to her history of “extreme physical, emotional, mental, and verbal abuse” towards him.

Farina also claimed that the alleged abuse was captured on cameras, which were placed throughout their former home.

He went on to accuse Baiul of abusing alcohol “to the point of intoxication.” He then called her a “manipulative, toxic, controlling,” and a “compulsive liar.”

The Olympian’s ex stated that their daughter feared her.

Baiul responded to her ex’s petition in early August, denying all of Farina’s allegations. She further disputed that the separation in 2022, stating the couple broke up on June 12, 2025.

Baiul further accused Farina of being “psychologically abusive” towards her and their child. She said the videos he presented in court actually show him being abusive, not her.

The Olympian opposed her ex’s request for sole custody of their daughter. Instead, she wanted joint custody. She also opposed his request to move to Nevada.

Following her big win at the 1994 Winter Olympics, Baiul moved to America and has since done ice skating tours.

