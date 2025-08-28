Famed Blogger Perez Hilton Slams Blake Lively After She Called Him Out For Posting Hundreds of ‘Disparaging’ Stories About Her

Weeks after Blake Lively slammed him for posting more than 500 disparaging stories about her amid her legal battle with Justin Baldoni, famed blogger Perez Hilton has some harsh words for the actress.

While speaking to RadarOnline, Hilton discussed Lively subpoenaing him and others for their critical stance against her while they were reporting on the Baldoni legal drama. She accused Perez of secretly working with Baldoni on a “smear campaign” against her following the release of It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a lawsuit against Baldoni, claiming he not only sexually harassed her on the It Ends With Us but was also aware of the smear campaign.

“She and her ego want to blame this person and that person and not take any accountability whatsoever,” Hilton said. “I think Blake bullied Justin. I think Blake has been bullying me and the other creator journalists as well.”

Blake Lively previously alleged that Perez Hilton published hundreds of negative stories about her. Not only has he denied being more critical of the actress, but Perez said it was nearly impossible that he and so many other bloggers would conspire against her.

“This would have been the most sophisticated, orchestrated smear campaign in history,” Perez pointed out. “She just refuses to accept what is the most likely scenario.”

He then noted, “I formed my own opinions about her organically, based on what I read, based on the court filing, and based on her own words and actions.”

Other Bloggers like Perez Hilton Have Spoken Out About Subpoenas they Received From Blake Lively

Along with Perez Hilton, fellow blogger Kjersti Flaa has also been vocal about the subpoena she received from Blake Lively and her legal team.

“As a journalist, this is a direct attack on my privacy, my sources, and my First Amendment rights,” Flaa stated. “This kind of legal fishing expedition is not just invasive- it’s dangerous.”

Katie Paulson of the digital media outlet With a Crystal Ball also slammed Blake Lively for subpoenaing her. “Blake Lively’s lawsuit isn’t about defamation – it’s about silencing criticism,” Paulson said. “There’s no evidence of a smear campaign. There is evidence refuting her claims.”

“This is about punishing survivors and the press for reacting to her own behavior,” Paulson added.