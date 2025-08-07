Blake Lively Slams Perez Hilton For His Criticism Towards Her and Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Reporting

No longer putting up with Perez Hilton and his criticism, Blake Lively slams the celebrity gossip blogger for posting more than 500 negative videos about her amid the Justin Baldoni legal battle.

She also accused Hilton of ignoring a subpoena she issued.

Us Weekly reports that last month, Perez Hilton requested a protective order against Blake Lively after he was served with the subpoena. He had also opposed Lively’s request to turn over private communications.

The actress and her legal team had issued numerous subpoenas to several content creators who were believed to have been working with Baldoni’s team to publish negative stories about her.

One week after Hilton filed his request, Lively’s legal team fired back at him in a new motion. She accused Hilton of generating social media content for the Baldoni team about the ongoing legal situation.

“Since August 2024, Mr. Hilton has created more than 500 pieces of video content about Ms. Lively,” the actress’ legal team pointed out in the new motion. “Almost entirely disparaging, and about the same number of sensational headlines.”

Lively’s lawyers also stated that Hilton has called her claims of retaliation “non-existent” and referred to her as a “bully” who “lies” and is “trying to silence Justin Baldoni.”

Along with calling Blake Lively a bully, Perez Hilton has referred to the actress by several names. Among them are “Ku Klux Khaleesi,” “Litigious Lively,” and “Blackface Lively.”

Perez Hilton Justifies His Reporting on the Legal Battle Between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively

In his Jul. 31 filing, Perez Hilton justified his reporting on the Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case.

“I’m a journalist, content creator, and media commentator doing my job and exercising my legally protected rights,” he stated.

Acknowledging that he had been served with a subpoena, Hilton requested a protective order that prohibits Lively from issuing additional subpoenas without the court’s prior approval.

Meanwhile, Lively stated that Hitlon has not turned over any communication between himself and Baldoni’s team.

“On his various Platforms, Mr. Hilton does not hold himself out as operating as an independent journalist,” Lively’s lawyers stated. “Nor does he purport to follow any of the tenets of independent journalism.”

Her legal team then claimed, “Mr. Hilton has made no secret of his lack of independence – he does not, for example, reach out to Ms. Lively or her representatives for comment prior to publishing. Mr. Hilton is in the business of shaping narratives for clicks and profit, not informing the public. That is not the kind of work that [the law] was designed to protect.”

Hilton has denied being involved in the alleged smear campaign by Baldoni’s team. He recently told the New York Post, “I was not part of any smear campaign against her. I was not working on behalf of anyone. I was not paid by anyone.”

Lively previously accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her while on the set of It Ends With Us. She also claimed he and his team conducted a smear campaign against her following the film’s release.