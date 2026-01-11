‘Fairly OddParents’ Legend Dies in Car Crash: Guy Moon Was 63

Guy Moon, the prolific composer behind Nickelodeon’s fan-favorite animated series The Fairly OddParents, has died.

According to his family and a report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Moon passed away on Jan. 8 in a traffic accident due to traumatic injuries. He was 63.

“We are overcome with grief to announce the passing of our beloved patriarch, Guy Moon,” his family said in on Facebook. “We feel singularly blessed to have been able to call him dad and husband. As we stand together at the base of what seems to be an insurmountable grief, we are emboldened to grieve him with honor and courage with the tools that he equipped us with in his beautiful life.”

Guy Moon has sadly passed away.



The composer behind The Fairly OddParents, Danny Phantom, Johnny Bravo, Big Time Rush and many more. pic.twitter.com/xIM1nMYK5H — Cartoon Base (@TheCartoonBase) January 10, 2026

“He has left an unmistakable legacy, and will be profoundly missed by us, his family, and countless others whose lives he impacted,” the statement concluded.

The comments section announcing Guy Moon’s passing was filled with condolences from fans and friends.

“This is so sad. Guy was an amazing talent and a sweet, funny guy. He will live on forever thru his great music,” one comment read.

Guy Moon’s Impressive Resume Ranges from Popular Animated Series to Films Like ‘Fight Club’

According to IMDb, Moon also composed for two other Butch Hartman series: Danny Phantom (including its iconic theme) and T.U.F.F. Puppy. His extensive credits also include work on Big Time Rush, Netflix’s Johnny Test reboot, Back at the Barnyard, Cow and Chicken, and The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy.

Beyond television, Moon composed scores for films like 2017’s The Crash (starring John Leguizamo, Minnie Driver, and AnnaSophia Robb), The Brady Bunch Movie, A Very Brady Sequel, and the three live-action Fairly OddParents movies (starring Drake Bell and Daniella Monet). He also contributed to the soundtracks for films such as Minority Report and Fight Club.

The scenes wouldn’t hit as hard without you.



RIP Guy Moon https://t.co/i58lmu5N2z pic.twitter.com/Bc8yMu036Q — Simply Dave (@SimplyDave222) January 10, 2026

Moon’s family shared that a celebration of his life is tentatively planned for his birthday, Feb. 7, in the Los Angeles area, with another event to follow later in his hometown in Wisconsin.