ex-stripper-claiming-she-kissed-prince-harry-threatens-to-leak-explicit-photos-of-him

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has found himself in hot water over an alleged photo. Carrie Royale, an ex-stripper and dominatrix, has threatened to release explicit photos of Prince Harry on her OnlyFans website.

“I have some nice ­pictures of him in the buff. These pictures have never been seen by the public. I have poolside pictures of before the night and shots of Harry in the buff. People will be shocked by them,” Royale told the US Sun.

“I never released these pictures before out of respect. Now, it doesn’t matter. He is a bloody idiot.”

She also revealed that in the photos the Prince is intoxicated.

“I am surprised he remembers anyone’s name because he was pretty intoxicated,” She said. But he could have talked about the few things that happened between us, he missed that completely.

Royal Family Member Predicts Prince Harry’s Return

Harry and his wife departed from the royal family in February 2021. After he departed from the kingdom Harry released his tell-all book, Spare, which uncovered several secrets about his family. But despite all of the dramatics that have occurred between Harry and the royal family, his uncle Gary Goldsmith believes he will eventually return to the family.

“You can’t throw your family under the bus in such a dramatic style and write books about it and then expect to be invited around for Christmas. I just think it’s really sad. At some point, I think he’s going to come back and be part of the gang,” he said.

“He might need to. I think we’re a very forgiving nation. I think everyone will give him a chance again”

Meghan Markle Gets Candid in Oprah Interview

One of the reasons Harry and Meghan split from the family was because of race. In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that there were concerns from some members of the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

She also revealed that there were times when she just did not feel protected after taking her position.

“That was really hard to reconcile because it was only once we were married and everything started to really worsen that I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family,” Meghan said in the interview. “They weren’t willing to tell the truth to protect me and my husband.”