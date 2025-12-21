erika-kirk-officially-endorses-jd-vance-for-2028-presidential-election

Showing support for a longtime friend, Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, officially endorses JD Vance for the 2028 presidential election.

While speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual conference, AmericaFest, Erika gave her endorsement as she vowed to help Republicans keep control of the U.S. government.

“We are going to get my husband’s friend JD Vance elected for 48 in the most resounding way possible,” she declared.

Kirk was referencing Vance becoming the 48th President of the United States.

Erika’s endorsement also comes just after Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that if JD Vance ran for President, he would support him.

“If JD Vance runs for president, he’s going to be our nominee, and I’ll be one of the first people to support him,” Rubio said.

Meanwhile, President Trump previously gave his seal of approval to Vance and Rubio, calling them “great” options for presidential candidates.

“I’m not sure if anybody would run against those two,” the world leader pointed out. “I think if they ever formed a group, it would be unstoppable.”

Despite Erika Kirk’s endorsement, JD Vance Isn’t Ready to Announce His Presidential Campaign Yet

Although Erika Kirk has already endorsed him, JD Vance hasn’t made any official presidential run announcements. He recently told ABC News that he is currently focused on his duties as Vice President.

“We’re going to win the midterms, we’re going to do everything that we can to win the midterms,” he said. “And then after that, I’m going to sit down with the President of the United States and talk to him about it.”

Vance further stated, “But let’s focus on the now.”

Vance then said during a Fox News interview that he wouldn’t talk about 2028 until after the 2026 midterm elections.

“I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure,” he explained. “But I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now. And my job is to do it.”

Vance noted that focusing on “what comes next” can make someone “worse at the job you have.” He reiterated that he wants to keep his focus on the Vice President’s duties.

“I really want us to win the midterms, because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months,” he added. “So we’re gonna win the midterms, we’re gonna do everything we can to win the midterms.”

