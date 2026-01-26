Eric Dane Drops Out Of ALS Event Due To Struggles With Disease

Eric Dane was recently forced to drop out of the ALS Network’s Champions for Cures and Care Gala in Pasadena on Jan. 24. He was set to accept the group’s Advocate of the Year honor.

Videos by Suggest

But hours before the event, Dane had to drop out of the event. Sadly, it was due to the actor’s own struggles with the disorder. Dane was no longer well enough to attend the benefit.

“The ALS Network has been informed that Eric Dane had hoped to join us this evening to accept his Advocate of the Year Award. But due to the physical realities of ALS, he is not well enough to attend,” a spokesperson for the organization told The Hollywood Reporter.

Eric Dane Drops Out

The statement continued, “We remain deeply grateful for his courage, advocacy and continued commitment to the ALS community. And we honor him fully this evening with our profound respect and support.”

According to the organization, Broadway actor Aaron Lazar will accept the award on the behalf of Dane. However, Dane found a way to still be present even if he physically couldn’t be there.

Dane left a pre-recorded message for the event.

“This award is not just for me. It’s for my beautiful loved ones who are fighting with me. And it’s for every person who has faced ALS with courage,” Dane said in the video. “For every caregiver who gives their heart and energy day after day. And for every advocate who raises their voice to push for progress.”

Dane first revealed his ALS diagnosis in April 2025. At the time, he said, “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Despite the disease, the actor tried to continue to work for as long as he could. He told the outlet at the time, “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of ‘Euphoria’ next week. I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Sadly, it appears that ALS is starting to take its toll on the actor.