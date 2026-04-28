Who Is Keegan-Michael Key’s Wife Elle Pugliese?

Actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key has built a reputation for his sharp wit and versatile performances, but his personal life also draws attention, particularly his marriage to Elle Pugliese.

Videos by Suggest

Elle Key, whose full maiden name is Elisa Pugliese, works as a producer, director, and creative professional in the entertainment industry.

Pugliese has contributed to a variety of projects across film, television, and theater. She has worked behind the scenes as a producer, helping bring creative concepts to life.

Her credits include involvement in documentary and narrative productions, as well as collaborations with major media platforms. In addition to her production work, she has experience as a director and has participated in theater projects, demonstrating a broad creative range.

Keegan Michael-Key And Elle Key Have Been Married Since 2018

Key and Pugliese began dating in the mid-2010s and made their relationship public at industry events. They announced their engagement in 2017, and they married in June 2018 in New York City.

The couple has since appeared together at premieres, award shows, and other public events, often sharing glimpses of their relationship through interviews and social media.

Both Key and Pugliese maintain active careers, and they have occasionally collaborated professionally. Their shared involvement in entertainment allows them to support each other’s work while maintaining individual creative identities.

Key has spoken publicly about the importance of their relationship, describing Pugliese as a supportive partner who understands the demands of his career.

He also often speaks of their commitment, once writing, “You’ve shown me what the human heart is capable of and you’ve shown how love can change the world for the better. I am grateful for every day that you’re a part of.”

Pugliese has also participated in charitable and advocacy efforts, aligning with causes related to the arts and social issues. While she tends to keep a lower public profile than her husband, she remains active within industry circles and continues to build her career behind the camera.

The couple does not have children together, and they generally keep their private life out of the spotlight.