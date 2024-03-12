Eric Carmen, ‘Hungry Eyes’ and ‘All By Myself’ Singer, Dies at 74

“Hungry Eyes” and “All by Myself” singer Eric Carmen has died. Reports didn’t reveal a cause of death for the singer.

His wife revealed that the singer passed away in his sleep. She posted a heartfelt tribute to the singer and his endearing legacy.

She wrote, “Our sweet, loving and talented Eric passed away in his sleep, over the weekend. It brought him great joy to know, that for decades, his music touched so many and will be his lasting legacy. Please respect the family’s privacy as we mourn our enormous loss. ‘Love Is All That Matters…Faithful and Forever.'”

Likewise, Carmen’s representatives have penned a tribute to Carmen on his website.

Fans best remember as the frontman for the rock group The Raspberries. The group became popular in the 1970s. “We became immensely popular by going completely against the grain in 1970,” Carmen wrote in his website bio. “Prog-rock was ‘in,’ and FM radio clutched it to its bosom. I hated it — I loved the Beatles, The Who, the Byrds, the Stones, the Beach Boys and the Small Faces. I loved bands that could WRITE!”

Eric Carmen’s Career Through the Years

However, Carmen found even more acclaim after striking out on his own. He put his mark on the 1980s with a successful solo career, singing classics like “All by Myself” and “Hungry Eyes.”

Carmen personally squashed getting the Raspberries back together. In 2004, he explained to Entertainment Weekly that he had moved on and so had his bandmates for that matter.

“People used to ask me ‘Why don’t you guys get together and just play one gig?’ Because it takes the same amount of preparation for one good show as a six-month tour,” he told the magazine. “I never wanted to be the guy to put this band back on a stage and pop everyone’s bubble and have them go home saying ‘Oh, they weren’t that good.’ Plus, it may have taken that long to forget the drunken parking-lot fight that marked the band’s end. But 30 years have passed, and everybody is a grown-up now, with a life.”