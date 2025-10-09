Erewhon’s Big News Has Shoppers Aggravated

Erewhon has made a major marketing blunder when announcing a new smookie kit, leaving many customers irritated.

Videos by Suggest

The LA-based smoothie company took to Instagram on September 30 with a tease of an upcoming project. Only, however, their phrasing led many to believe that Erewhon had much, much bigger plans.

The post contained a carousel of city maps. 20 cities were mentioned, such as Dallas, New York, Las Vegas, Atlanta, and New Orleans. Their caption initially read, “The Taste of Erewhon in Your City. Coming soon.”

Naturally, this led everyone to believe that the smoothie company was opening locations across the 20 cities.

Some were very excited about this prospect, although others didn’t believe Erewhon would be accepted anywhere outside of L.A.

It didn’t matter, however, as they quickly changed their caption to “A Taste of Erewhon Shipping to Your City. Coming soon.”

The jig was immediately up.

Online users ridiculed the post for hyping up what looked like a huge nationwide expansion. The truth was revealed only two days later, on October 2, when Erewhon unveiled their plans.

Smoothie kits.

Erewhon Disappoints Fans By Going From Store Expansions To A Smoothie Kit

Their announcement post for their new Erewhon Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie Kit wasn’t met with excitement.

These kits allow buyers to create their own Erewhon smoothie at home. “Recreate our signature smoothie from the comfort of your own home, in any city, nationwide,” they wrote.

All you need is a blender, and you’ll be face-to-face with a smoothie.

Perhaps this news would have been better received had they been a lot more careful with their words. I suppose, at the end of the day, people outside L.A. can enjoy an Erewhon smoothie, with or without a location.

Users took to the comments to express their opinions.

“So you’re not opening in NYC,” wrote one disappointed fan.

“This is so disappointing,” expressed another.

“Nobody is buying this,” laughed a third.

Many are, naturally, still excited for the kits. True Erewhon fans wrote praiseful comments, although it seems many missed out on the opportunity to purchase a kit.

Misled fans and underprovided.Yikes.