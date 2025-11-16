A ‘ER’ Alum Says He’s Ready to Make An Appearance on ‘The Pitt’

Decades after his ER departure, George Clooney says he’s ready to make an appearance on The Pitt alongside his former co-star Noah Wyle.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Clooney quickly reacted to the possibility of him guest-starring on the new medical drama.

“I’d do that in a heartbeat,” the ER alum said about appearing on The Pitt.

However, Clooney pointed out that he has not been asked to appear on Wyle’s show. “Well, not about being on the show, because it is his show. You know?” the actor said. “I don’t want to interrupt. But I am deeply proud of him, if I’m allowed to be proud of him.”

He then praised The Pitt. “What a beautiful show it is, and what a great success it has been/and what a fun thing, to have him, you know, kind of continuing on in a tradition.”

According to IMDb, The Pitt follows the daily lives of healthcare professionals at a Pittsburgh hospital as they juggle patients, personal crises, and workplace politics. It also highlights the emotional toll the healthcare professionals experience as they treat patients.

Starring alongside Wyle on the show are Ned Brower, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Supriya Ganesh.

The Former ‘ER’ Star Previously Praised Noah Wyle and ‘The Pitt’

Clooney previously spoke out about The Pitt, stating during his Late Night With Seth Meyers appearance over the summer, it was a “beautiful show.”

“We’ve been really dear friends since [ER],” Clooney said about Wyle. “Since we did the pilot. He’s just the most honorable young man – I get ot say, because I’m an old man. And I cannot be happier for his success on the show. The show is just a beautiful show. He does a great job with it.”

George Clooney and Noah Wyle starred on ER from 1994 to 1999. The show seemingly launched Clooney’s acting career. He has since become a well-known actor, director, and producer. Since his time on ER, Clooney has earned two Academy Awards. He has not starred in a TV show since he left the medical drama.

Wyle was on ER as a main character for the first 11 seasons. He returned as a guest star in seasons 12 and 15. He appeared on 13 of the 15 seasons and was the longest-running character on the show.