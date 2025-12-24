Epic Gamer Grandma Dead at 78

The popular TikTok personality known as Epic Gamer Grandma has died following a series of health setbacks.

Videos by Suggest

The death of the social media star was announced in a post shared by her grandson, Culsans. He confirmed that his viral grandmother, Agnes, who had over 3 million followers on platforms like TikTok, died on Sunday, Dec. 21, while holding her daughter Pauline’s hand.

“She left this world the way she lived in it: surrounded by love,” he added.

According to TMZ, she was 78.

The statement, shared on her social media on Tuesday, Dec. 23, described how Agnes’ family watched her “slowly lose her words” as her health declined.

In October, Culsans began sharing updates about his grandmother’s health, explaining her absence from recent videos. On Oct. 16, he revealed that Agnes’ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) had significantly worsened, leading to her being taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Epic Gamer Grandma’s Family Details Her Health Setbacks Leading to Her Passing

Two days later, Culsans confirmed his grandmother had “suffered a major stroke” and would undergo “heavy treatment” and testing for “an anomaly in her lungs.” A couple of weeks later, he shared another difficult update on Agnes’ recovery on her social media page.

“Her mind and speech remain seriously impaired. Most sentences are either entirely illegible or simply don’t make sense,” Culsans explained in a Nov. 6 post. “Her bones are in agony, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking to witness. My mum and I had to take frequent breaks to have a place to both cry and digest everything and to be strong for grandma when she needed us most.”

“She is practically as frail as anyone could be. And she does not look like the grandma I saw before,” he added.

In his most recent post announcing Agnes’ death, Culsans honored her legacy as Epic Gamer Grandma and the impact she had on millions of fans.

“Grandma showed that the internet doesn’t only belong to the young,” he wrote. “She showed that you can be in your seventies and still find new communities, new friendships, new ways to express yourself. She reminded people that our elders are not invisible. that they have stories, humour, opinions, and so much love left to give.”

“Rest in peace grandma ❤️😞 we love you. Thank you for all the laughs,” one top fan comment read.