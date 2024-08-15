enraged-passenger-throws-computer-monitor-in-wild-airport-meltdown-caught-on-video

Chicago police are on the hunt for an airline passenger who made quite the scene last month by tossing computer gear at airline employees.

A furious passenger lost her composure and threw a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines employees in Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. This was after discovering she had missed her flight, as captured in footage of the incident.

A shocking video from last month captures an enraged woman climbing over a baggage check desk. She aggressively confronted and shouted at the airline staff.

After one worker pushes her, she seizes a computer monitor. She then hurls it at the staff, striking one of them in the stomach. The footage also shows her picking up and forcefully slamming down a second computer. The agitated woman then climbed back over, shouting “Stupid!” at the Frontier employees.

The passenger who captured the incident on film told Storyful (per Fox News) that the woman had missed her flight. She then “lost it” when the staff prevented her from boarding the plane.

Chicago police report that the suspect threw a cell phone, hitting a 40-year-old victim and striking a 24-year-old victim in the leg. The assailant fled the scene and remains at large as local detectives continue their investigation.

This comes after an incident earlier this month in which a Frontier Airlines pilot was arrested. The incident led to the cancellation of a flight.

The pilot, identified by the Houston Police Department as 45-year-old Seymour Walker, was wanted for a warrant related to assault and family violence.

Naturally, footage of the wanted pilot’s arrest surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). In the video, the pilot is seen with his hands handcuffed behind his back. He is calmly escorted from the aircraft to a waiting police vehicle.

“Frontier Airlines can confirm that on Aug. 1, 2024, at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston (IAH) a crew member was taken into custody by local law enforcement,” Frontier Airlines said in a statement.

“The activity occurred prior to the start of boarding for Flight 3195 scheduled from IAH to Dallas Forth Worth (DFW),” they added.

“A replacement crew member was not immediately available and therefore the flight was canceled. Impacted customers were offered the option of a full refund, credit, or re-accommodation on the next available Frontier flight later that evening.”