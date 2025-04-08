disneyland-celebrating-big-anniversary-this-summer

To celebrate its 70th anniversary, Disneyland will hold events this summer to honor the special milestone.

Starting on May 16, Disneyland invites fans to join in on the festive fun with new magic, special surprises, and more.

Among the big events at the famous theme park will be the return of the Paint the Night Parade. This exciting event will feature more than one million LED lights and numerous popular Disney pals.

“Watch Sorcerer Mickey conjure glittering visions with a wave of his hand while Tinker Bell paints rainbows resplendent with pinches of pixie dust,” Disneyland’s website reads. “See Anna and Elsa from the beloved Disney film Frozen rejoin Paint the Night, as the sparkling Frozen Fractals float returns to the parade for the first time since its initial run.”

Other characters who will be at the parade are Disney princesses Ariel, Belle, and Rapunzel, Toy Story’s Buzz and Woody, Monsters Inc.’s Mike and Sully, and Peter Pan.

Disneyland Will Celebrate Its 70th Anniversary With a Breathtaking Nighttime Show

Along with the return of the Paint for the Night Parade, Disneyland will continue hosting its nighttime spectacular, Wondrous Journeys. The 13-minute show celebrates the legacy of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“As part of the Disneyland Resort 70th Anniversary Celebration, go on an epic adventure during this beautiful spectacular,” the show’s description reveals. “Gaze in wonder as Sleeping Beauty Castle, Main Street, U.S.A., the Rivers of America, and the façade of ‘it’s a small world’ are on display in bursts of images that chronicle over 100 years of Walt Disney Animation Studios storytelling.”

Disneyland further shared, “Delight as talented artists show you how they transform empty pages brimming with possibility into beloved Disney characters and vivid animated worlds awash with magic.”

The longtime themed park then added, “All of this and more is brought to life by soaring music, stunning state-of-the-art projection technology—and sensational pyrotechnics, including fireworks on select nights!”

Wondrous Journeys is notably subject to cancellation without notice due to weather or other circumstances.