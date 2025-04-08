Pregnant Tiffany Trump Reveals She’s Expecting a Boy While Hinting When Her Due Date Is

Tiffany Trump, the youngest daughter of US President Donald Trump, seemingly revealed her due date while celebrating her baby shower over the weekend.

Tiffany shared adorable snapshots of the special event through her Instagram Story on Monday, Apr. 7.

“1 month,” she wrote over a photo showing her cradling her bump. She also wore a gorgeous floor-length blue dress, indicating her baby is a boy.

Tiffany also made an Instagram post with all the pictures from the baby shower.

“Such a special day celebrating our very soon to be son!” she wrote. “1 month to go! Thank you to my big sis [Ivanka] for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you!”

Photo by Tiffany Trump/Instagram

The baby shower was Peter Rabbit-themed and included bunny treats and blue decor.

President Donald Trump revealed to the public that Tiffany and her husband, Michael Boulos, were expecting their first child during an event at the Detroit Economic Club in October 2024.

CNN reporter Alayna Treene reported at the time that the politician had described his youngest daughter as a “very exceptional young woman.” He also stated she was going to have a baby. “So that’s nice,” he added.

Tiffany Trump and Micael Boulos were first romantically linked in 2018. They were married during a lavish ceremony at her father’s Mar-A-Lago resort in 2022.

Tiffany Trump’s Older Sister Ivanka Shares More Photos of the Extravagant Baby Shower

Meanwhile, Tiffany Trump’s older sister, Ivanka, shared a series of snapshots from the extravagant baby shower.

“This Sunday, I had so much fun planning and hosting a Peter Rabbit-themed baby shower for my sweet sister Tiffany!” Ivanka gushed in the post’s caption. “We showed her with love and had the best time celebrating her and baby-to-be!”

Photo by Ivanka Trump/Instagram

Ivanka then shared that every detail was inspired by Beatrix Potter’s world. “From the bunny tails to garden treats,” she continued. “To celebrate the little boy she’s about to welcome into her life. It was the sweetest day, filled with so much love, laughter, and excitement for everything ahead.”

In a special tribute to her little sister, Ivanka added, “Tiff, you’re going to be the most wonderful mama. Your baby boy is already so loved – and so lucky to have you! Love you!”

The sisters’ sister-in-law, Lara Trump, and Tiffany’s mother, Marla Maples, were among the guests at the baby shower.