Emmy Nominee Dies of Cystic Fibrosis: David Flebotte Was 65

Emmy-nominated writer and producer Dave Flebotte, known for his work on TV shows such as Tulsa King, Desperate Housewives, and Boardwalk Empire, has died.

Flebotte passed away on July 8 in a Missoula, Montana, hospital after a prolonged battle with cystic fibrosis, his wife, Sandra Lindqvist, confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. “Writing to him was everything,” she told the outlet.

According to THR, Flebotte suffered from cystic fibrosis at a young age, and doctors said he likely wouldn’t live beyond the age of 12, his wife shared. Remarkably, he underwent a double lung transplant 28 years ago.

Flebotte, born in Hanson, Massachusetts, was the son of a bookie. Encouraged by a teacher at Emerson College, he pursued writing and began his career in 1990s Hollywood, working on TV comedies like Ellen and Suddenly Susan.

David Flebotte’s Prolific Career in TV

Between 1999 and 2000, he contributed as a writer and producer to the Fox animated series The PJs, co-created by Eddie Murphy. His work on the show also earned him an Emmy nomination.

From 2008 to 2012, he wrote and produced episodes of the ABC hit series Desperate Housewives. Between 2011 and 2013, he also contributed as a writer for three episodes of HBO’s critically acclaimed Boardwalk Empire. In 2009, Flebotte created the sitcom Sherri, starring Sherri Shepherd. The show followed a single mother starting over after her divorce and ran for one season.

Flebotte’s impressive portfolio of writing and producing credits also includes The Geena Davis Show, George Lopez, Will & Grace, The Bernie Mac Show, 8 Simple Rules, Dirt, Raising Hope, Masters of Sex, State of Mind, Chance, and I’m Dying Up Here, which starred Jim Carrey.

Dave Flebotte alongside Jim Carrey at the premiere of Showtime’s ‘I’m Dying Up Here’ in 2017. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, his final project was Tulsa King, a Paramount+ crime drama where he wrote four episodes and served as a producer. The show follows Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York Mafia capo sent to Oklahoma after prison to build a criminal organization.

Flebotte and his wife of 13 years relocated to Montana 18 months ago. He is survived by his two children, Zach and Emma.