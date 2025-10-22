emma-stone-offers-rare-remark-about-being-a-parent

Nearly five years after welcoming her first child, Emma Stone recently opened up about her experience as a parent.

The Help star spoke about her daughter Louise, whom she shares with her husband Dave McCary, stating the four-year-old was the greatest gift of her life.

“There’s nothing if eel luckier about,” she told Vogue. “She’s the greatest gift of my life, for sure.”

While discussing how motherhood has impacted her acting career, the actress noted that being a mom influences her role choices. She now has to consider travel and time away.

“It’s streamlined everything,” Stone stated. “It’s a clichéd thing to say, but it changes everything. And simplifies everything.”

When asked if motherhood has helped her get emotionally deeper for the roles she picks, Stone said, “I do think it unlocks different things. I don’t know if it’s specifically that, but if I feel everything I could possibly feel, because everything has exploded.”

Emma Stone Previously Dedicated Her Second Oscar to Her Daughter

Although she is known for keeping her personal life away from the spotlight, Emma Stone has become more open about speaking about her little family.

While accepting her second Oscar in 2024, Stone dedicated the special award to her daughter.

“I really just want to thank my family. My mom, my brother Spencer, my dad, my husband Dave, I love you so much,” she said. “And, most importantly, my daughter, who’s gonna be 3 in three days and has turned our lives technicolor.”

Stone then quoted lyrics from her friend Taylor Swift’s song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky.”

“I love you bigger than the whole sky, my girl,” she added.