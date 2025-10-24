Eminem’s Pregnant Daughter Reacts After Being Rudely Body Shamed

Eminem’s eldest, Alaina Marie, took to social media to respond to online body-shaming. She received hate from a candid photo taken of her during her pregnancy.

Videos by Suggest

On October 17, Alaina Marie shared the news of her pregnancy with a video of the gender reveal. It turns out she’s expecting a baby girl.

“I can already see her little hand in his, the way he’ll look at her, the way she’ll have him wrapped around her tiny finger. Watching him become a girl dad is going to be the greatest love story yet, and he doesn’t even know it,” she sweetly wrote under the announcement.

But since then, it’s not just love that’s been thrown her way. According to the rapper’s daughter, a candid photo was taken of her and shared online with harsh body-shaming comments.

And just like her dad, she couldn’t let that slide.

She took to her since-expired Instagram story on October 21 to respond to the haters.

Alaina Marie Shares Words For Her Haters And For Women

“Normally, I seriously do not care about negative comments, however, the caption to said photo read since posting about her ‘pregnancy news’ yet the comments talk about my body size,” she started.

She then clarified a couple of points. Marie explained how she was “leaving a workout class, so don’t assume things.”

She also emphasized the fact that she is pregnant “and literally growing a child.”

“They’re going to hate to see me at 9 months.”

Alaina Marie then took a moment to highlight the sort of body-shaming women go through every day.

“Women get criticized for taking Ozempic, apparently moving their body, not doing this or doing too much of that,” she wrote. “Damned if we do, damned if we don’t.”

“You’re beautiful no matter what you’re size is, you are not defined by your weight,” she continued. “You are allowed to gain weight while pregnant and you don’t have to bounce back in any timeline.”

“Also if you want the surgery, the shot, whatever to improve your appearance then go off sis, I’m not here to shame you.”