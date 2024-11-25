Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Debuts Baby Bump: See Photos

Eminem’s daughter decided to go public this weekend, sharing photos of her baby bump while out with husband Evan McClintock.

On Saturday the rapper’s daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers, uploaded pictures from her date night to share with her followers. Hailie looked beautiful wearing a black evening gown that showed off her growing bump. She stood beside McClintock with one hand on her belly. The caption read, “Ending wedding season with my favorite plus 2.”

(Photo via Hailie Jade’a Instagram)

The famous rapper’s daughter officially announced her pregnancy a month ago during her father’s “Temporary” music video. In the video, Hailie can be seen handing her dad a Detroit Lions jersey with the word “Grandpa” printed on the back. Eminem was shocked after finding out the good news.

Just a week later Mathers revealed that they were expecting a baby boy on her podcast “Just a Little Shady”. She said, “Evan was like, ‘They’re going to hunt with me. They’re going to go golfing with me.’ I was like, ‘OK, well, they’re still going to Target with me.”

(Photo via Hailie Jade’s Instagram)

She also posted a sonogram and maternity photos to her Instagram after the news became public. The caption read, “Mom & dad est. 2025 🤍 “.

According to Page Six, the couple met while they were in school at Michigan State University. Seven years later, McClintock proposed with Eminem’s blessing. The couple got married in May 2024 during a small, intimate ceremony.

Eminem shares three daughters with his ex-wife Kim Scott; Hailie, Alaina Marie Scott, and Stevie Laine Mathers.