Emily Ratajkowski Recreated One Of Carrie Bradshaw’s Most Iconic Looks

When it comes to fashion statements, many like to get their inspiration from the past. Emily Ratajkowski recently made a bold fashion statement with her Carrie Bradshaw-inspired newsprint dress.

How Ratajkowski Styled Her Newspaper-Print Dress

While attending Harper’s BAZAAR and Bloomingdale’s Host Fête, an event celebrating the magazine’s Global ICONS Portfolio and the department store’s 150th anniversary, Ratajkowski dressed to impress.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Harper’s BAZAAR)

The model wore a newspaper-print mini dress, accessorized with a black coat, black handbag, and zebra-print knee-high boots. With bold statement pieces like these, Ratajkowski opted to keep her hair and makeup simple, going for loose locks and a natural glow.

The Story Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Dior Newspaper Dress

The newspaper pattern on her dress reminded many of a now-iconic dress worn by Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. That dress was designed by John Galliano for Christian Dior, but the inspiration behind the design wasn’t entirely original.

According to the Instagram account @everyoutfitonsatc, “The Dior newsprint dress has a sordid history. … Galliano lifted the idea from a brilliant 1935 Elsa Schiaparelli print comprised of her own press clippings. The ‘Christian Dior Daily’ print debuted during the infamous ‘Hobo Chic’ couture collection of 2000.”

“Galliano was inspired by the homeless people that he saw on the streets of Paris, presumably at 3AM during a Moët and coke-fueled bender,” the caption continued. “He also drew inspiration from Tramp Balls, which were essentially lavish 1920’s-30’s-era parties where Parisian socialites dressed up like poor people for fun.”

RELATED: Sarah Jessica Parker Clears Up Kim Cattrall Feud: ‘Never Uttered Fighting Words’

“The show enraged critics and inspired the unforgettable ‘Derelicte’ collection in Zoolander. Not fully satisfied with his flagrant aestheticization of poverty, Galliano reworked the newsprint theme into his next Ready-to-Wear show and this dress was born.”

Kim Kardashian’s Take On The Look

The dress was so iconic to SATC fans that Sarah Jessica Parker donned it again for the show’s revival series And Just Like That… Ratajkowski isn’t the only celebrity who’s been inspired by Bradshaw’s memorable Galliano dress. Kim Kardashian has also been seen wearing a newspaper-print item. The reality star posted photos of herself wearing a Dior newsprint skirt, with the same uneven hemline Bradshaw’s dress had.

Like Ratajkowski, Kardashian kept the rest of her look simple, opting for a white tank top, gray sandals, and understated hair and makeup. Sex and the City created tons of memorable fashion moments, so it’s no surprise stars like Ratajkowski and Kardashian are taking their style cues from Carrie Bradshaw.

More From Suggest