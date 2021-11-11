Report Says Elton John’s Friends Worried He’s Not Healthy Enough For 150-City Tour

It seems like every artist is touring this year to make up for the cancellations in 2020, and Elton John is no exception. The music legend began his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in 2018, but had to reschedule the 2020 UK and Ireland leg due to the pandemic. It was pushed back to 2021, along with the rest of the second European round and the third North American leg.

In September, the “Tiny Dancer” had to reschedule yet again after injuring himself in a fall and undergoing hip replacement surgery.

Friends Worry John ‘Won’t Finish This Tour’

Now, a new report from the New York Post claims some are wondering if the injury is more serious than John lets on. The singer was seen using a cane at a ceremony where he was made a member of the Order of the Companions of Honor for his music career and campaigning work on AIDS.

John’s friends are worried that going back on tour could mean more health issues for the star, the outlet alleged. “He is not Superman. I wonder how he’s even getting insurance to do these gigs — can you imagine the premiums?” one friend told the Post. “He should be at home with his kids and his husband, not stuck on the road. I worry that he won’t finish this tour.”

John himself has spoken bluntly about his health, telling UK TV host Lorraine Kelly that he’s in pain “most of the time with my hip. I can’t move sideways, can’t get in and out of a car….”

It should be noted, however, John is a musician and performer. It’s his job, and he knows his limits. The “Rocket Man” singer will kick off his tour in January, traveling through the US, Europe, Britain, and Australia. He won’t finish the tour until 2023, when he’s 76.

He’s ready to give up life on the road, saying “I don’t know how much time I have left on this earth after that. You know, I’ve had enough applause. I don’t want to keep traveling. I don’t want to be away from my family.”

Past Rumors About John’s Health Were False

We’ve written about the singer’s health before, clearing up rumors about a Globe story that alleged John had just months to live and reports from the National Enquirer that his bad health was causing him to lose his voice. Both of these reports were outlandish and completely false. Despite their reports filled with doom and gloom, John’s plans for the world tour have gone on.

Although he has had health scares in the past, the artist is healthy; just continuing to recover from his hip surgery. A source close to John told the Post: “Elton’s doing well, feeling great and excited to be back on tour beginning January 2022 to play for his fans.” Sounds like plans to move forward are proceeding nicely.