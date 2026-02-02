Elon Musk Addresses 16-Email Exchange Between Him and Jeffrey Epstein

Elon Musk is clearing up some confusion regarding his name being mentioned in the infamous Epstein files.

Another batch of files was released late last week, and this time it revealed that Musk had a 16-email exchange with Epstein between 2012 and 2013. In the emails, Musk expressed interest in visiting Epstein’s island, which was the alleged location of where the late financier’s abuse of women and girls took place.

“What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?” Musk wrote to Epstein in November 2012. The tech billionaire reportedly sought to visit at least twice. However, the emails did not reveal if he actually visited the island.

In a recent post on X, Elon Musk spoke out about being mentioned in the Epstein Files.

“Nobody has fought harder for full release of the Epstein files and prosecutions of those who abused children more than I did,” he stated. “Knowing full well that the legacy media, far-left propagandists and those who are actually guilty would: (1) Admit nothing (2.) Deny everything (3.) Make counter-accusations against me.”

However, he fully admitted that he knew he would be “smeared relentlessly” about being in the files despite never going to the island or being on Epstein’s “Lolita Express” plane.

“Nonetheless, the extreme pain of being accused of being the opposite of who I am was worth it,” Mus continued. “The strong must protect those cannot protect themselves, especially vulnerable children. I will gladly accept any amount of future pain to do more to protect kids and give them a chance to grow up and have happy lives.”

Elon Musk Also Stated He Had Never Been to Any of Epstein’s Parties Despite Being in the Files

Before his lengthy post, Musk stated that he had never participated in any of Epstein’s parties.

“I have never been to any Epstein parties ever,” he confirmed. “And have many times call for the prosecution of those who have committed crimes with Epstein.”

He further shared, “The acid test for justice is not the release of the files, but rather the prosecution of those who committed heinous crimes with Epstein.”

Elon Musk previously spoke out about the Epstein files amid his fallout with President Trump last summer.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files,” Musk declared on X. “That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

However, Musk has since deleted the tweet, stating that it “went too far.”