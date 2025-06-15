Elon Musk Regrets ‘Some’ Social Media Posts About President Trump

One week after he unleashed a series of social media posts criticizing his former ally, President Trump, Elon Musk has seemingly walked back some of his remarks.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk declared, “I regret some of my posts about President #realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 11, 2025

He did not reveal exactly which of the posts he regretted.

The spat between the billionaire and world leader began in early June. Musk shared his thoughts about Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” calling it an “abomination.”

“I’m sorry, but I can’t stand it anymore,” Musk declared. “This massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill is a disgusting abomination.”

He went on to call out the U.S. Representatives who had already voted in favor of the bill. “Shame on those who voted for it,” he stated. “You know you did wrong. You know it.”

Musk then revealed his key issue with the “Big Beautiful Bill.”

“It will massively increase the already gigantic budget deficit to $2.5 trillion (!!!),” he pointed out. “And burden American citizens with crushingly unsustainable debt.”

The Drama Escalated When President Trump Slammed Elon Musk For His “Big Beautiful Bill” Remarks

Not long after Elon Musk publicly shared his criticism of the “Big Beautiful Bill,” President Trump called out his now former ally by claiming he knew all the details about the bill.

“Elon’s upset because we took the EV mandate, which was a lot of money for electric vehicles, and they’re having a hard time with electric vehicles, and they want us to pay billions of dollars in subsidy,” Trump said. “Elon knew this from the beginning.”

President Trump’s comments were aimed at the electric vehicle tax credits implemented by the Biden Administration.

Trump then seemingly hinted that Musk was upset with him over his decision to withdraw Jared Isaacman’s nomination to lead NASA. Isaacman is also an ally of Musk.

“I didn’t think it was appropriate,” Trump explained about the nomination because Isaacman is a Democrat. “He wanted that person, a certain person. I can understand why he’s upset.”

Trump went on to add that he wasn’t sure if his relationship with Musk was “great” anymore. “I’m very disappointed,” he said. “Because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill. I’m very disappointed in Elon. I’ve helped Elon a lot.”

Musk reacted to President Trump’s comments by stating, “Whatever.”

He also debunked Trump’s claims. “False, this bill was never shown to me even once,” he wrote. “And was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”