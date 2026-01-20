Ellen DeGeneres Draws Backlash Over Minneapolis Protests Comments

Ellen DeGeneres has entered the debate around Minneapolis protests and ICE. The comedian revealed that she was “proud” of anti-ICE protesters in the city.

“I just wanted to say I am so sorry for what is happening in Minneapolis and our country, really, but specifically Minneapolis right now,” DeGeneres said in a video posted to Instagram.

DeGeneres has ties to the city, having filmed her 2024 Netflix comedy special, “Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval,” there.

“I shot it there because they say it’s the happiest city in America. And I found that to be true. So my thoughts and my prayers are going out to everyone. And I’m proud of everyone who’s protesting peacefully, and I am sorry for anyone who has been hurt just for protesting, for doing what you should be doing,” she added.

However, given the charged nature of everything that’s happening in the city, the comedian also incited backlash against her thanks to her comments.

Ellen DeGeneres Speaks Out

“You really think anyone cares what you think now? Dream on,” one user wrote.

“You don’t get to have a say anymore. And they are not protesting, they are rioting,” another added.

“I am so sorry too! Why don’t these people stay home and let ICE do the job we as a country voted for?” another wrote.

Despite the criticism, DeGeneres also had some that praised her as well.

“Wow, I agree with you on this even though we differ politically! Peace through unity,” one supporter wrote.

“As a Minnesotan, thank you. It’s rough here,” One person wrote.

“Thank you for being our voice,” another wrote.

DeGeneres isn’t the only one to weigh in on Minneapolis. Bruce Springsteen also recently made his thoughts known as well.

“If you believe you don’t deserve to be murdered for exercising your American right to protest, then send a message to this president — ICE should get the f–k out of Minneapolis,” he said.