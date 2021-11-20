Elle Fanning’s Gold Chain Crop Top Is The Weirdest, Coolest Thing We’ve Seen In A While

Elle Fanning has always been known for her off-the-wall fashion choices, but she still managed to surprise fans with her latest outfit. We can’t keep our eyes off this unconventional top which gives Fanning an unexpectedly funky air that totally fits the gorgeous blonde’s otherworldly looks.

‘The Great’ Star Elle Fanning Rocks Chain Top

The star appeared at the 2021 InStyle Awards wearing a crop top that looks like a huge gold chain. The top was designed by Balmain for their spring/summer 2021 collection, and features large jewels on the front and a thinner, gold chain at the back.

The Maleficent actress paired the eye-catching top with a maxi skirt, platform heels, and an assortment of gold Balmain rings. Fanning put the outfit together with the help of her longtime stylist Samantha McMillen.

The Balmain crop top is beautiful, but many are wondering about the practical aspects of wearing a large gold chain as a shirt. Is it comfortable? What’s the undergarment situation like? How heavy is it? Is it made out of plastic or metal?

Check Out The Daring Look Below

Fanning hasn’t given any details about what wearing the clothing item was like, so for now, we’ll just enjoy looking at the red carpet pics of her latest sartorial triumph.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

New Season of The Great: ‘Nothing’s Off Limits’

The actress is currently promoting the second season of Hulu’s The Great, where Fanning plays Catherine the Great. Nicholas Hoult co-stars as husband Peter. This season is set to be as naughty as the first, with Fanning saying, “Nothing’s off limits.”

“There were a couple of moments this season that I really never would have suspected,” Hoult added. “There’s some really great ones this season.”