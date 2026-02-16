Ella Langley Calls Herself A “Denim Darling” As She Becomes The New Face Of American Eagle

Country star Ella Langley is the new face of American Eagle. The “Denim Darling,” as she calls herself, couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity.

Wearing denim jeans has been a part of the country singer’s life since she can remember. She even has childhood memories of a particular set of American Eagle jean shorts.

When speaking with PEOPLE about this opportunity, she shared, “I have these photos growing up wearing American Eagle shorts that my mom bedazzled herself. It was the first pair of denim I loved.”

Ella Langley said she identifies with the brand. “American Eagle has always been about being yourself, and that’s something I really try to get across in my music.,” she said. “My style in day-to-day life is pretty laid-back, a little outdoorsy, and always about comfort, so working with a brand that celebrates that felt right.”

Ella Langley Connects With American Eagle On A Deep Level

Ella Langley said that everything in her life has “a story attached.” This applies to her songs and fashion. Although she’ll opt for jeans and a t-shirt any day, “no question.”

When shooting for the American Eagle ad, she applied herself like she does anything: by being totally herself. “The most important thing is that I don’t want to force anything. I want any set I’m on to feel like a normal day in my life, just with a few more cameras!”

She also shared a little tip with the outlet regarding her hair, which she made sure to get correct when doing the ad. When it comes to her signature bangs, she uses “eyelash glue to hold them in place.”

“You can use micellar water to take it off. Do a couple hair flips to test it out, and then spray it all down.”

“I love going through every detail from the set and location to the music and my own inspiration,” she continued. The “real magic” of the opportunity was being able to truly collaborate with the brand.