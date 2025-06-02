8 Burned In Colorado Fire Attack; Suspect Allegedly Used Makeshift Flamethrower And Petrol Bombs

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national who is in the United States illegally, has been accused of carrying out a “targeted terror attack” at an Israeli peaceful demonstration in Boulder, Colorado. Allegedly, Soliman used a makeshift flamethrower and petrol bombs to injure eight. He has been charged with murder.

According to a Boulder Police release, the incident occurred at approximately 1:26 p.m. on Sunday, June 1, at the Pearl Street Mall. Described as a “regularly scheduled, weekly peaceful event,” individuals from the “Run For Their Lives” organization were walking in support of Israeli hostages, as per The Associated Press.

Witnesses present at the incident observed how Soliman allegedly used a makeshift flamethrower. The suspect also allegedly “threw an incendiary device into the crowd.” According to Boulder Police, Soliman was heard yelling “Free Palestine” during the attack. Allegedly, Soliman told police that he “did it to avenge my people.”

In total, eight people were left injured. As per Boulder Police, victims include four women and four men, aged 52 to 88. According to 9News, one of the victims was a Holocaust survivor. All victims were transported to local hospitals.

Charges

Police arrested Mohamed Sabry Soliman upon arrival at the scene. Online records show that Soliman was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of using explosive or incendiary devices during a felony, two counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony, one count of serious injury against an at-risk adult/elderly, and first-degree assault.

The circumstances surrounding the murder charges are still unknown, given that authorities have yet to report any deaths.

Moreover, it appears that Soliman was living in the United States illegally at the time of the attack. CNN reported that Soliman arrived in the United States in August 2022 as a “non-immigrant visitor.” He was later granted work authorization in March 2023, which expired in March 2025.

Reactions

City of Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett addressed the attack on social media.

“I am saddened and outraged at the appalling attack on members of Boulder’s Jewish community,” Brockett wrote. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families and all who were impacted by this tragic incident.”

FBI Director Kash Patel called the incident a “targeted terror attack,” with Senator Chuck Schumer calling it a “vile, antisemitic act of terror.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack on Monday morning, saying that he is praying for the injured.

“This attack was aimed against peaceful people who wished to express their solidarity with the hostages held by Hamas, simply because they were Jews,” Netanyahu said. “I trust the United States authorities to prosecute the cold blood perpetrator to the fullest extent of the law and do everything possible to prevent future attacks against innocent civilians.”