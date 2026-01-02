Ed Wallace Has Died

Ed Wallace, a beloved North Texas radio host and automotive expert, has died just a year after retiring.

The 72-year-old passed away on Dec. 28 at his Fort Worth home, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Wallace’s show, Wheels With Ed Wallace, aired every Saturday morning on KLIF 570 since its launch in 1993. According to The Dallas Morning News, he retired about a year ago.

Wheels With Ed Wallace was a listener favorite, celebrated for his extensive automotive knowledge and his gift for storytelling.

“I’m not that smart,” he liked to say, per The Dallas Morning News. “I’m just a master of the obvious.”

Ed Wallace Gave Automotive Advice Alongside Homespun Wisdom and Current Events

Between segments on automotive advice, Wallace expertly wove in stories about music, American history, and current events. His narratives were so compelling that they inspired “driveway moments,” where listeners remained in their parked cars just to hear the conclusion.

He also helped listeners choose the right car for their needs, often directing them to car dealerships he personally trusted and advertised for.

He diagnosed frustrating repair problems for callers, telling them what they needed and who could help. While he sometimes veered into politics on his show, his true strength was his strong focus on consumer protection.

As The Dallas Morning News noted, Wallace broke the story of the largest data breach in Texas history, involving the stolen information of 27 million driver’s license holders.

The state initially denied the breach, but Wallace reported it happened through a third-party vendor.

He also expertly analyzed topics such as toll roads, high insurance premiums, and Texas’s inefficient electricity system.

Wallace used background music while sharing his stories, creating an almost hypnotic effect. His tone was warm and approachable, drawing listeners in. People from across the country called in after tuning into the show online.

For years, Wallace also provided car reviews for local outlet FOX 4.

No memorial service is planned, in keeping with his wishes. His wife, Judi Smith, told The Dallas Morning News, “He just wanted to fade into the sunset, you know?”