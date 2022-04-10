Easily Recreate Joanna Gaines’ Propogation Wall With These Unique Planters

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

“I love plants. We all love plants. Plants.”

A fitting quote from the co-founder and co-owner of Magnolia introducing their newest spring line, Nurture. The theme of Nurture, according to Gaines, will explore “tending to who and what we love and watching how they grow in time.”

And, luckily, Joanna Gaines has a green thumb, so when she’s not styling homes on Magnolia Network’s hit show Fixer Upper or whipping up a new recipe on Magnolia Table, she’s probably propagating plants or tending to the family’s garden with her five kid.

Recently, Gaines posted a picture of a propagation wall on her social accounts that she created at her shop in Waco, and we were stunned by the look.

I started propagating these beauties last fall in my office, and now they are thriving at the market! 🌿 @magnolia @visitmagnolia pic.twitter.com/dFeu6tT9Lq — Joanna Gaines (@joannagaines) March 31, 2022

While her propagation wall is huge and custom-built for her shop, you can easily recreate a propagation moment in your home or office.

Plus, bringing plants indoors can boost your mood and help keep nature and nurture at the forefront this spring. No matter your space (or lack thereof), we found some stylish finds that can fit any room design.

With a simplistic design, this wooden propagation station can stand on its own or hang on the wall. With five glass tubes (an extra included in case of an accident), you can watch your plant cuttings root in retro style. Plus, measuring just under 5″x9″, this plant display can easily fit on your work desk, nightstand, or kitchen windowsill.

Clear space on your tables for more potted plants by placing your propagated babies in this two-tiered hanging station. With a unique and simple design, this wooden hanging station comes with ten rounded tubes to hold all your cuttings. At 27″ tall, easily add some lively flair to any bare wall in your home.

Perfect for cuttings and water plants alike, this stylish propagation stand features rounded bulb containers for roomy root growth. Perfect for a table centerpiece or side table accent, the sturdy construction of this planter won’t let you down.

