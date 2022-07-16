This Gross By Oh-So-Satisfying Tool Cleans Your Ears While Showing You Exactly What You’re Doing

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

Warning: Super gross content ahead!

There are some forms of personal care that are difficult to accomplish at home. Maybe you don’t have the right products or tools, or you can’t see or reach what you need to. When it comes to cleaning your ears, cotton swabs are a no-no. But going to the doctor seems a bit excessive, and who has time or money for that anyway?

I came across this new gadget on TikTok recently that could be the answer to keeping all of the ears, nostrils, and mouths in your home healthy and clean—including infants and pets! Yes, it’s very satisfying, but I must warn you that it’s also super gross.

If you love nasty pimple-popping and ear wax removal videos on social media, you’re going to love what I’m about to share.

So Gross, So Satisfying

You can find a “smart” version of anything these days (except teenagers), and that includes ear-cleaning tools.

The Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera from GPEESTRAC Store on Amazon is part of a new TikTok trend that features people using an endoscope with a small, wireless camera to clean out their ear wax.

These so gross—yet so satisfying videos —are everywhere, and that got us curious. Do these gadgets really work? And are they safe to use?

First, let’s look at the specs. The wireless ear camera has a 360-degree wide-angle professional-grade lens that captures full HD images that you can see on your phone to help you clean out your ears, nostrils, and mouth.

The endoscope has anti-fog and anti-dust technology to keep the images clear, plus six LED lights to see dark places. And it works with both Android and iOS devices.

Yes, this tool works and it is safe to use. What I really like about the GPEESTRAC option is that it beeps at you if you go too deep into the ear canal and get too close to the bones. Did I mention that the ear wax images were really gross?

A Game-Changer

This multi-use tool is easy to set up and use. The only thing that takes a bit of getting used to is moving in the opposite direction you are seeing in the image. But once you get the hang of that, this tool is a game-changer.

“This product is amazing. I hate ear wax. It makes it so easy to safely clean your ears and you can easily see your eardrum. My first thought was, ‘wow ear ache now I can telemedicine and have a show and tell picture or video to provide.’ Worth every penny and doesn’t break the bank,” one reviewer shared.

Another added, “For our family, a great help to quickly and safely check our young children’s ears for excessive wax build-up, dirt, foreign objects, or signs of infection…and when needed, to quickly clean them.”

Personal health and hygiene aren’t always pretty, but it can be a lot easier with the Ear Wax Removal Tool with Camera from GPEESTRAC Store.

