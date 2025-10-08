‘DWTS’ Pros Share Details About Recent Family Emergency

DWTS pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy experienced quite a scare as their 2-year-old son, Rome, was hospitalized.

Johnson took to Instagram this week to reveal that Rome is home and resting following a recent emergency room visit.

“Wanna preface this by saying everything’s fine now, and thank goodness Rome is home sleeping,” Johsnon shared alongside a photo of her and Chmerkovskiy comforting the toddler as he was breathing into an oxygen mask. “But this was our night last night.”

Johnson further praised Chmerkovskiy for being there for her and their son throughout the experience.

“This guy right here. Our absolute rock through it all,” she declared. “This calm during the storm. Not one time mentioning his exhaustion or lack of sleep going into a show day. Only making sure that our baby is taken care of and mama is staying sane lol. Beyond grateful to do life with you.”

Jenna Johnson shares a photo of herself and husband Val Chmerkovskiy comforting their son (Photo by Jenna Johnson/Instagram)

The DWST pros’ son experienced another health scare earlier this year when he suffered a random “coughing attack.” He was later seen wearing an oxygen mask while in an ambulance.

Hours after the situation, Johnson revealed that the toddler was in good spirits.

“Thank you to everyone who reached out!!” she wrote in an Instagram Stories post at the time. “Rome is doing much better today. He caught a bad case of croup. We were all pretty hysterical and scared. Thankfully doing much better today after seeing the doctors.”

The ‘DWST’ Pros Recently Revealed the Secret of Their 10-Year Romance

Days before Rome was hospitalized, the DWST pros revealed the secret behind their decade-long romance.

“We work in a crazy industry, so I think being there for one another and being each other’s hype crew, each other’s shoulder to cry on, safe place,” Johnson told Meet Cutes NYC in late September. “[Be] open to the raw and terrible parts of life that you’re going to experience together as a couple.”

She further shared, “Those are all things that he is for me.”

Chmerkovskiy then said, “That’s a lot of secrets.”

Regarding her first impression of Chmerkovskiy, Johnson said, “I was absolutely very attracted to him, and he smelled very good. And that smell will last with me forever.”