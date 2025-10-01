‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘Masked Singer’ Alum T-Boned in Car Crash

A Dancing With the Stars and Masked Singer alum is currently recovering after she was T-boned in a car crash late last month.

In an Instagram post on Sept. 26, reality TV star Mama June Shannon confirmed that Alana “Honey Boo Boo Thompson” sustained some injuries after being involved in a car crash in Denver, Colorado.

“Somebody actually wasn’t paying attention and T-boned her on her road,” Mama June explained. “They are always speeding on the road.”

Mama June further stated that Alana was “lucky” due to the other driver going “40 miles an hour and probably wasn’t paying attention.”

“But anyway, with that being said, Alana is fine,” Mama June shared. “She was hit on the driver’s side of her car. It could have been a lot worse. She was [taken] to the hospital.”

Mama June also said that Alana has a lot of back pain and is having some “headache issues.” The family was on their way to Denver to help her through the situation.

“She is banged up a little bit, but other than that, she is OK [after her] first car wreck,” Mama June noted.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and ‘Masked Singer’ Alum Has a Bumpy Relationship With Her Mother, Mama June Shannon

Although Mama June Shannon appears to be supportive and to be by her side, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson hasn’t had the best relationship with her mother.

Earlier this year, Thompson spoke about how her mother had stolen thousands of dollars from her in the past and how she never received any money from her time on Toddlers & Tiaras and Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.

“I never had gotten all the money,” Thompson told PEOPLE. “I have never, ever received the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo money. I’ve never seen it. Never ever even heard of it, if I’m being completely honest. I don’t know what happened to it.”

Thompson accused her mother of stealing $35,000 of her earnings from her appearance on Dancing With the Stars in 2019.

“I let my mama drag me through a lot of s—,” she said. “But I think my breaking point was when she stole my money.”

Mama June has since returned the money, but Thompson said there was no apology.