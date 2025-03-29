Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Private Plane Malfunctions While Over Pacific Ocean

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have fumbled with United Football League fans, but let’s cut him some slack—his private plane decided to audition for a disaster movie over the Pacific Ocean.

Videos by Suggest

The 52-year-old veteran wrestler and actor was set to appear at a UFL event in Texas on Friday, March 28th, but was unable to attend. In a video shared on X, the former WWE world champion issued an apology to fans who had been anticipating his appearance.

Johnson explained that his plans were derailed due to a malfunction with his plane. While en route from his home in Hawaii, the aircraft experienced issues, forcing it to turn back.

“I’m so sorry I can’t be there with you guys,” Johnson said in the lengthy video. “Last night, we had some issues with the plane. About 35 to 40 minutes into the flight, the pilot comes back to me. He gets down on one knee, and he faces me face-to-face, and it’s just me on the plane. Just me and the crew.”

“He says ‘Mr. Johnson, I’m sorry to inform you, but we cannot continue to fly over the ocean. We have a problem. We have to turn the plane around, and we have to land back in Hawaii. You have my word, I will land you back safely on the island.’

Johnson continued, “I so appreciate his demeanor; his name is Captain David I appreciate his demeanor in that moment. He explained to me what happened, and he said it was a hydraulics issue with overheating.”

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says the Incident Left Him Refocused on What’s ‘Really Important in Life’

Johnson also reflected on the experience as a moment that reminded him of what truly matters in life. He expressed deep gratitude for their safe landing.

“When you’re back there alone with just your drink and you’re thinking about this and you’re just, You got everything crossed hoping you make it back safely. You start to realize really quickly of the s**t that’s really important in life,” the Fast Five star added.

“Then you realize the shit that doesn’t matter that you’ve been thinking about and worrying about. Anyway, I had one of those moments last night. The bottom line is I’m grateful to be back on the ground. I’m grateful to be back home in Hawaii.”

With a fresh perspective, Johnson went on to wish the United Football League players a great game and hoped the fans had a blast.