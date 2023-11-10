Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reveals Political Parties Asked Him To Run For President

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the iconic wrestler turned Hollywood star, has revealed that he has “seriously considered” running for the presidency, acknowledging that he was approached by political parties and even underwent their thorough vetting process.

In a recent appearance on Trevor Noah’s What Now? Spotify podcast, Johnson discussed the public’s interest in his potential political career, highlighting a 2021 New York Daily News survey indicating that 46 percent of U.S. adults would vote for him if he ran for president. Expressing gratitude for the support, he stated, “I was really moved by that. I was really blown away, and I was really honored.”

However, the actor and entrepreneur went on to disclose that the interest in his candidacy went beyond public sentiment. Johnson disclosed that political parties approached him at the end of 2022, inquiring about his intention to run and evaluating the feasibility of his candidacy. According to him, these parties conducted their own in-depth research, aiming to demonstrate that he could be a legitimate contender.

While acknowledging the flattering poll numbers and the seriousness of political parties’ inquiries, Johnson also admitted uncertainty about his qualifications for such a role. Despite his genuine care for the country and its diverse population, he confessed, “I don’t know anything about politics.” Furthermore, he expressed his disdain for certain aspects of politics, emphasizing that he has never harbored political aspirations.

Johnson’s reservations are not limited to his political inexperience; he cited his commitment to his family as a significant factor keeping immediate political considerations “off the table.” As a dedicated family man and father to three children—Tiana, 5, Jasmine, 7, and Simone, 22—he emphasized his desire to be present for his children’s milestones, a commitment he made due to his past experiences of being away during his wrestling career.

Staying Focused

Despite political parties countering his family-related concerns by citing examples of politicians balancing family life with their careers, Johnson stressed that, for now, his focus remains on his film career and family. He conveyed his explanation to the parties, stating, “And I don’t want that for my little ones now.” However, Johnson left the door open to future political considerations, emphasizing that if the people genuinely desired it, he would give serious thought to entering the political arena.

Reflecting on the public’s perception of potential leaders, Johnson humorously remarked, “It either means you are the paragon of what people would hope a leader would be or it means things have gotten so bad that they are like, ‘We need somebody who’s gonna come in here and lay the smackdown on everybody.'”

As Johnson navigates his thriving film career and familial responsibilities, his political ambitions, while currently on hold, continue to capture public attention, leaving room for future developments in the intersection of Hollywood and politics.