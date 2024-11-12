Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Admits to Peeing in Bottles on ‘Red One’ Set in Bizarre Interview

In an eyebrow-raising moment, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson admitted to having unusual behavior on the set of his upcoming film Red One.

The wrestler-turned-actor spoke about an April 2024 report from The Wrap claiming he was often tardy to set during the filming of the new holiday flick, sometimes being eight hours late. There were also claims that he had made makeshift urinals by using water bottles.

Johnson’s tardiness allegedly brought the film’s budget up to $250 million.

Speaking about the claims during his recent GQ interview, Dwayne Johnson admitted to using water bottles as urinals on the Red One set. “Yeah, that happens,” he explained. “I’ve said a thousand times: ‘Hey, I’m here. Come and ask me. And I’ll tell you the truth.”

Johnson further admitted to being tardy on the set as well. However, he said he wasn’t eight hours late. “Yeah, that happens too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

‘Red One’ Director Defends Dwayne Johnson Over Alleged On-Set Behavior Claims

Red One director, Jake Kasdan, defended Dwayne Johson by stating he had never missed a day of work. “He has a lot going on,” Kasdan stated. “He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood – that’s the case with everybody.”

Noting his experience working with Johnson, Kasdan pointed out, “Honestly, I’ve made three big movies with him. I’ve never seen be anything but great to every single person on the set.”

Along with Red One, Kasdan and Joshnon worked on Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and Jumaniji: The Next Level together.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans, who is co-starring in Red One with Dwayne Johnson, also came to the actor’s defense.

“In terms of the guy that I saw, compared to some of the things I’ve seen on other movies with other actors who are not only not conscious of other people’s time and efforts, but they’re unpredictable?” Evans said. “I found Dwayne to be — we all know exactly what he’s going to do when he’s going to do it.”

Evans also claimed that Johnson would typically work out in the mornings before arriving on set. “But this is something that the producers, the director, and it’s all his team, so they all know this,” Evans continued. “So it’s all basic. It’s not like he’s late unexpectedly, and I wouldn’t even call it late.”

Evans then added, “He comes in slightly later on certain mornings, but it’s part of the plan. It’s worked into the schedules and everyone knows it, so he shows up when he’s scheduled to show up.”

Red One follows the North Pole’s head of Security (Johnson) as he and the world’s most infamous bounty hunter (Evans) search for Santa Clause (Red One) after he was kidnapped in order to save Christmas.

The film is set to be released this Friday, Nov. 16.