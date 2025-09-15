Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Slammed Over Her Reaction to Charlie Kirk Assassination

Dwayne Johnson’s eldest daughter is dealing with social media criticism after she shared her reaction to the assassination of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk.

Simone Garcia Johnson, a wrestler like her father who goes by Ava Raine in the ring, took to her X account to speak out about the shocking incident by retweeting, “If you want people to have kind words when you pass, you should say kind words when you’re alive.”

“And I’ll stand behind this,” Dwayne Johnson’s daughter wrote about the remark, which seemingly refers to Charlie Kirk. “Be kind, now more than ever.”

and i’ll stand behind this.



be kind, now more than ever. https://t.co/uMS6JyECHB — A V A (@avawwe_) September 11, 2025

The remark didn’t sit too well with the conservatives on the social media platform, with many sharing harsh words in their responses.

“Subhuman garbage!” one critic wrote.

While referring to her famous father, another critic wrote, “I’ll celebrate your firing through the Rock will keep your life easy.”

Meanwhile, other X users agreed with the wrestler and sided with her stance.

“If only more in the company were brave to share their thoughts too,” an X user wrote. “The crybabies in the replies can complain all they want.”

A fellow X user came to her defense by writing, “Back the f— off! It’s her own opinion. She didn’t say anything harmful or hateful at all. You guys need to chill the f— out and grow a pair of b—s. You all acting like karens.”

Charlie Kirk Was Fatally Shot While Debating Students At Utah Valley University

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk passed away after he was shot during his appearance at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

The conservative influencer and President Trump ally was at the university as part of his The American Comeback Tour, in which he would debate with students on political topics.

As he was discussing gun violence in America, Krik was knocked to the ground after being shot in the neck with a single bullet.

Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial for murdered American conservative activist Charlie Kirk outside the U.S. embassy. (Photo by Adam Berry/Getty Images)

Despite reports that he was alive in critical condition at a nearby hospital, President Trump announced Kirk succumbed to his injuries. He was 31 years old.

“He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me,” President Trump stated. “And now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family.

The world leader then added, “Charlie, we love you!”

Following a 33-hour manhunt, the suspect, identified as Tyler Robinson, turned himself in to law enforcement.

The memorial service for Charlie Kirk will take place on Sept. 21.